Reinhart scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Reinhart has scored in three straight games after being held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests to open this series. The 29-year-old's tally restored a three-goal lead for the Panthers just 46 seconds after Connor McDavid got the Oilers on the board. Reinhart is up to seven goals, 19 points, 59 shots on net, 37 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 20 playoff appearances in a top-line role.