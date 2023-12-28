Reinhart scored twice in a 3-2 win over the Lightning on Wednesday. He fired five shots.

He scored early in the second period with a shot from the hash marks that pushed the score to 2-0. Reinhart made it 3-1 with a short-handed snipe 3:11 into the third period. With the two scores, Reinhart moves into fourth overall in goals with 21. And he's tied with Auston Matthews and Mikko Rantanen for 10th on the overall scoring list (42 points). At his current pace, Reinhart will record his first 100-point season. His previous best (82 points) came in 2021-22.