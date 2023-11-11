Reinhart supplied two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Reinhart amassed six points between the last three games against the Blue Jackets, Capitals, and Hurricanes, respectively. Thanks, in large part, to his dominance of Metropolitan Division foes, Reinhart leads his team in points with nine goals and eight assists through 13 contests. Better yet, the B.C. native is averaging a career-high 21:03 of ice time, as the Panthers count on him in all situations.