Reinhart had a goal and an assist Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
His goal came shorthanded into an empty net with one second left in the game. Reinhart is on a three-game, four-goal and six-point streak to lead the Panthers this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Pots two goals in road win•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Two points in Game 5 loss•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Nets game-winning goal Monday•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Provides power-play helper•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Nets OT winner•