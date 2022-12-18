Reinhart scored twice Saturday in a 4-2 win over New Jersey.

His first goal was a fluke -- his backhand pass intended for Matthew Tkachuk deflected in off the leg of Devils' defender, Jonas Siegenthaler, on a first-period power play. He redirected a point shot from Aaron Ekblad late in the second; it stood as the winner. The power-play goal snapped a 0-for-16 slump in the Panthers' previous five games. Reinhart is on a three-game, six-point streak that includes a goal in each game (four goals, two assists).