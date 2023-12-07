Reinhart tallied a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Reinhart picked up a goal and an assist in the opening frame before adding a third point with an assist on Aleksander Barkov's tally in the third. The 28-year-old Reinhart now has four goals and seven points in his last five games. He's on pace for a third straight 30-goal season with 17 goals and 15 assists through 25 games.