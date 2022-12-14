Reinhart scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

After helping to set up the Panthers' first two tallies of the night, Reinhart fired home an empty-netter from center ice to wrap up the scoring. The streaky 27-year-old had just one assist over his prior five games, but overall he's been locked in over the last month. Over his last 15 games, Reinhart has six goals and 14 points.