Reinhart scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington.

The veteran winger tickled twine in the first and third periods, with the latter being an empty-netter, but Reinhart's biggest contribution came in between when he found Aaron Ekblad for the game-winner midway through the final frame. Reinhart has been red hot to close out the calendar year, racking up six multi-point performances in the last 11 games with seven goals and 17 points over that stretch. Monday's tallies were also his 20th and 21st of the campaign, and Reinhart's now reached the 20-goal plateau in nine straight seasons.