Reinhart scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added two even-strength assists in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring midway through the first period, and the Panthers never looked back. Reinhart has reeled off three straight multi-point performances, and over the last 12 games he's piled up eight goals and 17 points to help push Florida into a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.