Reinhart scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Chicago.

It was Reinhart's first multi-point performance since Jan. 13, snapping a brief slump that had seen him produce just two goals and three points over his prior eight games. Saturday's goal was Reinhart's 30th of the season, marking the fourth straight campaign in which he's reached that milestone and making him only the second Panther in history after Olli Jokinen with four 30-goal seasons.