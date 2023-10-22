Reinhart scored twice Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Vancouver.
Reinhart has scored in four consecutive games, and he's now tied with Vancouver's Brock Boeser, Toronto's Auston Matthews and Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead with six. Reinhart's first goal came at 6:10 of the third period, and his second tied the game 3-3 at 14:01. His eight points in five games leads the Panthers in scoring.
