Reinhart scored twice Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Sharks.
He put in both goals in the middle frame. Reinhart knotted the game 1-1 at the 4:30 mark with a wrist shot from the right dot. He then put the Panthers up for good at 19:19 when he redirected Eetu Luostarinen's pass with his back to Kaapo Kahkonen. Reinhart's game continues to stay warm with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his last 13 games.
