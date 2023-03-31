Reinhart grabbed a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Reinhart got the primary assist on Matthew Tkachuk's power-play goal early in the second period before setting up Tkachuk again for an empty-netter in the third. With his effort Thursday, Reinhart has five points (one goal, four assists) throughout his current three-game point streak and 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his last 11 contests. The 27-year-old forward is up to 28 goals and 31 assists through 76 games this season.