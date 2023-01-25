Reinhart scored an even-strength goal and added a short-handed assist in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Penguins.

After seeing his seven-game point streak snapped Monday against the Rangers, Reinhart wasted no time getting going again. The streaky winger has four goals and 12 points in those nine games after managing only two assists in the eight contests before that, and on the season Reinhart is up to 16 goals and 38 points through 50 games, putting him on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the third time in his career.