Reinhart scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

He helped set up Brandon Montour in the second period before tickling twine himself in the third. Reinhart extended his point streak to six games in the process, a stretch in which the 27-year-old has notched six goals and nine points. He needs only three more tallies to reach the 30-goal plateau for the second straight campaign.