Reinhart scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

He opened the scoring for the Panthers late in the first period, tying the game at 1-1, but things got away from Florida in the second. Reinhart is coming off back-to-back 30-goal campaigns, including 31 tallies and 67 points in 82 contests last season, and with a regular spot on a potent power-play unit, the 27-year-old stands a good chance of reaching that plateau again in 2023-24.