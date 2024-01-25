Reinhart scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Arizona.

The 28-year-old continues to find the back of the net with incredible consistency. Reinhart has failed to score a goal only once in 11 January contests, and he's already established a new career high with 35 goals on the season as he tries to keep pace with Auston Matthews (39) in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.