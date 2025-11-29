Reinhart collected two assists in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

The veteran winger helped set up tallies by Evan Rodrigues just 54 seconds into the first period and Brad Marchand midway through the third, but Calgary mostly dominated play in between. Reinhart puts a red-hot November in the books with four multi-point performances in the last eight games and eight goals and 17 points in 13 contests on the month.