Reinhart scored the game-winning goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov assisted on each other's goals in the contest. The 28-year-old Reinhart tallied 15 seconds into overtime -- that goal was his first through four games in November. The 28-year-old forward is at nine markers, 15 points, 39 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 12 outings in a top-six role this season.