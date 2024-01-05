Reinhart scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged four PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Reinhart earned both points on the power play. The 28-year-old lost both of his linemates to injury in the first period -- Aleksander Barkov (upper body) and Evan Rodrigues (lower body) didn't play over the final 40 minutes. If they miss time, Reinhart will have to be a leader with a new forward trio. Reinhart has scored eight times over the last eight games, giving him 25 goals and 47 points through 38 contests overall. He's added 97 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-15 rating.