Montembeault was placed on the active roster Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Montembeault will likely be the Panthers' No. 4 option in goal behind Sergei Bobrovsky, Chris Driedger and Spencer Knight during the playoffs. Montembeault had a 2.86 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 13 appearances with AHL Syracuse this year.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Brought up to taxi squad•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Sent to AHL•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Unavailable to start camp•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Pens one-year deal•