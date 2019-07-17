Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Agrees to qualifying offer
Montembeault signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Montembeault spent the majority of the 2018-19 season in the minors, compiling a 13-24-3 record while posting a 3.24 GAA and .899 save percentage in 39 games, but he also made 11 appearances with the big club, posting a 4-3-2 record while registering a 3.04 GAA and .894 save percentage over that span. The 2015 third-round pick is expected to serve as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup for the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign, which means he could make upwards of 20 starts in his first full season with the Panthers.
