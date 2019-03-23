Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Back in net Saturday
Montembeault will rock the home net against the Bruins on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
The fast-rising rookie started six straight games before Roberto Luongo, who is 17 years Monty's elder, stepped in Tuesday for a 4-2 win over the Stars. Montembeault is 4-2-1 with a 2.58 GAA and .903 save percentage, with his next test being a rather stiff one against a Bruins team that features the league's third-best power play at 25.9 percent.
