Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Best start in long time
Montembault made 25 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.
He allowed just two goals in a close game. It was Montembault's best start in a long time, but his mates couldn't solve Mikko Koskinen. He's gotten a lot of playing time lately because he's had to appear in relief. And if Sergei Bobrovsky continues to struggle, Montembault may become a fantasy match up play. That is, if he performs like he did Saturday.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Grabs win in New Jersey•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Guarding crease Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Recalled from AHL affiliate•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Sent down to minors•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Victorious in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.