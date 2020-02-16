Montembault made 25 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

He allowed just two goals in a close game. It was Montembault's best start in a long time, but his mates couldn't solve Mikko Koskinen. He's gotten a lot of playing time lately because he's had to appear in relief. And if Sergei Bobrovsky continues to struggle, Montembault may become a fantasy match up play. That is, if he performs like he did Saturday.