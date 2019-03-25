Montembeault will tend the twine on the road versus Toronto on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Montembeault takes the first game of the Panthers' back-to-back in order to give Roberto Luongo the nod in his hometown of Montreal on Tuesday. After bursting onto the scene, the shine on the 21-year-old Montembeault has faded a bit, as he is 0-3-0 in his last trio of appearances, along with a 4.09 GAA and .875 save percentage. Despite his struggles, the youngster could see a heavy workload down the stretch with Florida all but eliminated from postseason contention.