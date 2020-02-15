Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Blue-paint bound Saturday
Montembeault will tend the home twine Saturday versus the Oilers, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) is still on the mend, so Montembeault will get the spot start in the cross-conference clash. Montembeault has struggled in his four appearances over the past month, accruing an .880 save percentage and 3.73 GAA. Edmonton ranks 15th with 2.90 goals per road game this season, and Montembeault's job will be a bit easier with Connor McDavid (quadriceps) out of the lineup.
