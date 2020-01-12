The Panthers recalled Montembeault on an emergency basis from AHL Springfield on Sunday.

This news comes on the heels of Sergei Bobrovsky leaving Saturday's practice with an unknown injury. It's likely that Bobrovsky will miss Sunday's game, and Montembeault could see action as a back up at least. The 23-year-old is 3-2-1 along with a 3.31 GAA and .889 save percentage at the NHL level this season.