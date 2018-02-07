Montembeault was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Wednesday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite getting called up on more than one occasion this season, Montembeault has yet to make his NHL debut, and it appears that he'll have to wait even longer with James Reimer (groin) on the verge of returning to action -- possibly as soon as Friday against the Kings.

