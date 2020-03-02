Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Burned by Flames
Montembeault made 25 saves in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Flames.
The 23-year-old didn't play poorly, but the Panthers were unable to solve Cam Talbot at the other end of the ice, giving Montembeault no margin for error. With Sergei Bobrovsky dealing with a minor lower-body injury, Florida may have to lean more heavily on its No. 2 netminder in the short term despite Montembeault's lackluster 3.34 GAA and .890 save percentage on the season.
