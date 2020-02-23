Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Can't handle Knights
Montembeault surrendered four goals on 38 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Montembeault was kept busy by the Golden Knights throughout the game. They would overpower him with four goals (one on the empty net) in the final 30 minutes of the contest. The 23-year-old dropped to 5-4-1 with a 3.37 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 13 appearances. He's not likely to get much playing time even with Sergei Bobrovsky's year-long inconsistency.
