Montembeault gave up three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

The rookie has now lost two consecutive games after posting a four-game winning streak. Montembeault is 4-2-1 this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Montembeault seems to be the goalie of favor for coach Bob Boughner currently, which has pushed Roberto Luongo to the bench in March.

