Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Can't stop Stars
Montembeault gave up three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
The rookie has now lost two consecutive games after posting a four-game winning streak. Montembeault is 4-2-1 this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Montembeault seems to be the goalie of favor for coach Bob Boughner currently, which has pushed Roberto Luongo to the bench in March.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: No rest for the weary•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Suffers first career loss•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Grabs fourth straight victory•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Preparing for fifth NHL start•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Slows down Pacific-leading Sharks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...