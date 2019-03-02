Montembeault is shaping up to make his NHL debut Saturday evening against the Hurricanes, George Richards of The Athletic reports

A 22-year-old goalie prospect, Montembeault was Florida's third-round (77th overall) draft pick in 2015. The Quebec native who's listed at 6-foot-3, 191 pounds, carries a 13-14-3 record, 3.16 GAA and .901 save percentage over 37 games with AHL Springfield this season. While it's clear that he still needs to refine his game in the minor league, Montembeault could be a nice insurance option for owners waiting out James Reimer's undisclosed issue.