Montembeault turned aside 19 of 20 shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

He faced less than half the shot volume of his opposite number, Jimmy Howard, and Montembeault got handed a 2-0 lead before the midway point of the first period, allowing the rookie to coast to his second straight victory. The Panthers would need a miraculous finish to the season to make the playoffs, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the 22-year-old continues to get time in the crease at the expense of a No. 1 goalie nearly old enough to be his father, Roberto Luongo.