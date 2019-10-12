Montembeault will start Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old netminder has made one relief appearance in 2019-20, taking over crease duties from Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida's 6-3 loss to Carolina back on Oct. 8. Montembeault allowed one goal on 20 shots in his only bit of action this season. He'll start Saturday against the Islanders who are averaging 2.25 goals a night through four games, seventh-fewest in the league, so Montembeault is definitely a good spot-start option in this matchup.