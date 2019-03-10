Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Draws second consecutive start
Montembeault will tend the home goal in Sunday's tilt against the Red Wings, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The 22-year-old will look to build off Friday's performance, as he stopped 25 of 27 shots against Minnesota en route to his first career win. Montembeault will draw a solid matchup, facing an offense that ranks 26th in goals per game this campaign (2.71).
