Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Earns first career victory
Montembeault set aside 25 of 27 shots from the Wild for his first career NHL win Friday.
The 22-year-old looked as cool as a cucumber between the posts, with a pair of second-period tallies counting as the only damage against him in this home start. According to George Richards of The Athletic, Montembeault should remain on Florida's active roster -- joining Roberto Luongo and James Reimer -- through the end of the season.
