Montembeault was recalled from AHL Springfield on Wednesday, per the AHL's official transactions page.

The 21-year-old is currently in the midst of his first professional season, and has gone 12-15-1 with a 3.00 GAA and .904 save percentage in 30 games with Springfield. It's unclear in what capacity the Panthers intend on using Montembeault, but with James Reimer dealing with a lower-body injury, the rookie may end up serving as a backup netminder to Harri Sateri in Thursday's contest against Washington.