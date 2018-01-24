Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Earns first NHL recall
Montembeault was recalled from AHL Springfield on Wednesday, per the AHL's official transactions page.
The 21-year-old is currently in the midst of his first professional season, and has gone 12-15-1 with a 3.00 GAA and .904 save percentage in 30 games with Springfield. It's unclear in what capacity the Panthers intend on using Montembeault, but with James Reimer dealing with a lower-body injury, the rookie may end up serving as a backup netminder to Harri Sateri in Thursday's contest against Washington.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...