Montembeault will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Wild, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault was a little shaky in his NHL debut Saturday against Carolina, surrendering four goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. The 2015 third-round pick will look to settle in and earn his first career NHL victory in a home matchup with a surging Minnesota team that's gone 6-2-2 in its last 10 games.