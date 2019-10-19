Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Gets nod in Nashville
Montembeault will man the visitors' crease Saturday in Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Montembeault lost his only other start in 2019-20, a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders that saw him make 26 saves. A tough matchup awaits him Saturday, with the Predators currently occupying the top spot in the NHL, averaging 4.29 goals per game. Until he leaves Music City, Montembeault should probably be avoided in all formats.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Stops 26 in first start of season•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Solid in relief•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Starting Saturday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Agrees to qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.