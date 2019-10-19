Montembeault will man the visitors' crease Saturday in Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Montembeault lost his only other start in 2019-20, a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders that saw him make 26 saves. A tough matchup awaits him Saturday, with the Predators currently occupying the top spot in the NHL, averaging 4.29 goals per game. Until he leaves Music City, Montembeault should probably be avoided in all formats.