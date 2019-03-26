Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Gets quick hook against Leafs
Montembeault allowed two goals on four shots before getting replaced by Roberto Luongo early in the first period of Monday's 7-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The rookie didn't last five minutes before getting the hook on the heels of coughing up a six-spot to the Bruins in his last start, although Luongo didn't fare much better in this one than Monty did. The Panthers are right back in action Tuesday in Montreal, and while Luongo was initially named the starter, it's unclear whether that plan will still be in place -- or whether it'll matter much which goalie is between the pipes after another ugly defensive performance on Florida's part.
