Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Gives up three goals in relief
Montembeault allowed three goals on 18 shots after replacing James Reimer in the first period of Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Tuesday's result won't count towards Montembeault's record, which will remain at 4-3-1. He was pulled from his team's last game after giving up two goals on the first four shots, lasting just 4:21 before getting waved to the bench. With Roberto Luongo available, it's anybody's guess when Montembeault will next see a start.
