Montembault made 35 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders on Thursday night.

He also picked up an assist on the kitties' only regulation goal. Montembault played a great game -- it's a fabulous way for him to end his season. Especially after scuffling recently. We're not sure Montembault has done enough to prove he should be in the NHL next season, but we'll give him credit for a great game played.