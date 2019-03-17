Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Grabs fourth straight victory
Montembeault turned aside 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
The rookie has yet to suffer a regulation loss in the NHL, going 4-0-1 in his first five starts with a 2.39 GAA and .906 save percentage. While the Panthers haven't been officially eliminated from the postseason, they're eight points back of the Blue Jackets for the eighth seed with 11 games left on their schedule, so expect Montembeault to remain the starting netminder as the coaching staff evaluates him for next season.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Preparing for fifth NHL start•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Slows down Pacific-leading Sharks•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Named Thursday's starter by coach•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Cruises to win against Wings•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Draws second consecutive start•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Earns first career victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...