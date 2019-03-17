Montembeault turned aside 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

The rookie has yet to suffer a regulation loss in the NHL, going 4-0-1 in his first five starts with a 2.39 GAA and .906 save percentage. While the Panthers haven't been officially eliminated from the postseason, they're eight points back of the Blue Jackets for the eighth seed with 11 games left on their schedule, so expect Montembeault to remain the starting netminder as the coaching staff evaluates him for next season.