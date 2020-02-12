Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Grabs win in New Jersey
Montembeault turned aside 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.
An offensive explosion by the Panthers' makeshift fourth line helped get Monty the win in his first NHL start since November. The 23-year-old has been bouncing up and down between Florida and AHL Springfield, but with Sergei Bobrovsky in another rut (3.44 GAA through six starts in February), there could be more opportunities available in the short term for his backup.
