Play

Montembeault will draw the start for Tuesday's contest in New Jersey, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Montembeault will make his first NHL start since Jan. 16. He owns a 3.40 GAA and .889 save percentage in nine appearances with the big club this season. Even against a low-end Devils offense, it's tough to trust Montembeault in most fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories