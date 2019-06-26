Montembeault received a qualifying offer from Florida on Tuesday.

Despite a crowded group of goaltenders, the Panthers clearly aren't ready to part ways with Montembeault. The 22-year-old figures to split time with Chris Driedger in the AHL, though how the club handles James Reimer or whether it lands a free-agent netminder will determine where Montembeault starts the 2019-20 campaign.