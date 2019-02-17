Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Leaps to big club
The Panthers recalled Montembeault from AHL Springfield on Sunday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Roberto Luongo is taking a leave from the team to tend to a family matter, so Montembeault was called up to serve as James Reimer's backup for Sunday's game versus the Canadiens. With no back-to-back games in the foreseeable future, his NHL debut will likely be on hold unless Reimer needs relief.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...