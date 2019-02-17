The Panthers recalled Montembeault from AHL Springfield on Sunday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Roberto Luongo is taking a leave from the team to tend to a family matter, so Montembeault was called up to serve as James Reimer's backup for Sunday's game versus the Canadiens. With no back-to-back games in the foreseeable future, his NHL debut will likely be on hold unless Reimer needs relief.

