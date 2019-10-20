Montembeault stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Nashville on Saturday.

Making only his second start of the season, Montembeault did a terrific job of limiting the high-scoring Predators to just two goals, tied for their lowest output of the season. Montembeault's previous start also went to overtime, a 3-2 shootout loss last Saturday to the Islanders in which he stopped 26 of 28. Struggling No. 1 goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is in no danger of losing his grip on that job, but it's certainly encouraging to see Montembeault perform capably when called upon.