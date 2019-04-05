Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Moved to minors
The Panthers sent Montembeault back to AHL Springfield on Friday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Montembeault performed decently in his time between the pipes, posting a 3.05 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 11 appearances. He will return to the minors to gain some added seasoning with a Thunderbirds squad that has five games remaining in their season.
