Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Named Thursday starter by coach
Montembeault will start Florida's next game, Thursday in San Jose, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Richards is relaying this information based on the words of coach Bob Bougher. This will be Montembeault's third consecutive start and his first career road start. The kid will need to bring his A-game to keep an elite Sharks offense from eating him alive.
